Thompson has been sidelined the last week due to a concussion, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson, an undrafted free agent a year ago out of the University of Florida, appeared in 13 for the Texans in 2017, seeing time mostly on special teams as a gunner and returner. The news of his concussion brings more clarity to Houston's decision to sign wide receiver / kick returner Quan Bray on Sunday. He's making a sound recovery from the concussion and is nearly done with the symptoms.