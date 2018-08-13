Texans' Chris Thompson: Dealing with concussion
Thompson has been sidelined the last week due to a concussion, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Thompson, an undrafted free agent a year ago out of the University of Florida, appeared in 13 for the Texans in 2017, seeing time mostly on special teams as a gunner and returner. The news of his concussion brings more clarity to Houston's decision to sign wide receiver / kick returner Quan Bray on Sunday. He's making a sound recovery from the concussion and is nearly done with the symptoms.
