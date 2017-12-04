Texans' Chris Thompson: Has season-high snap count
Thompson caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-13 loss to the Titans.
Thompson, who normally shows up on special teams, was pressed into duty on offense after a slew of injuries felled Houston receivers. The undrafted rookie free agent out of Florida played a season-high 50 snaps on offense against Tennessee, and he could have an expanded role Week 14 against the 49ers, pending the recoveries of Bruce Ellington (hamstring), Braxton Miller (concussion) and C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion). Thompson has two receptions for 30 yards in nine games played.
More News
-
Texans' Chris Thompson: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Texans' Chris Thompson: Leaves game with knee ailment•
-
Texans' Chris Thompson: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
Texans' Chris Thompson: Questionable for Week 11•
-
Texans' Chris Thompson: Sidelined by knee•
-
Texans' Chris Thompson: Returning kickoffs•
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...