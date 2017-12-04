Thompson caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-13 loss to the Titans.

Thompson, who normally shows up on special teams, was pressed into duty on offense after a slew of injuries felled Houston receivers. The undrafted rookie free agent out of Florida played a season-high 50 snaps on offense against Tennessee, and he could have an expanded role Week 14 against the 49ers, pending the recoveries of Bruce Ellington (hamstring), Braxton Miller (concussion) and C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion). Thompson has two receptions for 30 yards in nine games played.