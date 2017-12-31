Thompson caught all three of his targets for a team-high 54 yards in Sunday's 22-13 loss to the Colts.

Thompson was already moved up the depth chart for the game when DeAndre Hopkins (calf) was made inactive, then moved up another notch when Will Fuller was removed due to a knee injury. The undrafted free agent made more of an impact as a kick returner in 2017 and should be in the mix for the same job next season, if the Texans bring him back in 2018.