Texans' Chris Thompson: Leaves game with knee ailment
Thompson suffered a knee injury Sunday against the Cardinals and is questionable to return.
Thompson was slated for more offensive opportunities Sunday, but he hadn't posted a reception before leaving Sunday's game. Until he's able to return, the Texans will be with just three healthy receivers: DeAndre Hopkins, Bruce Ellington and Braxton Miller.
