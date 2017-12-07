Texans' Chris Thompson: Limited participant Wednesday
Thompson was a limited participant at the Texans' practice Wednesday with a neck injury.
Thompson is coming off his highest offensive snap count of the season but apparently tweaked his neck at some point during Sunday's loss to the Titans. Fellow receivers Will Fuller (ribs) and Braxton Miller (concussion) are not healthy yet either, leaving the Texans receiving corps with some question marks heading into Week 14.
