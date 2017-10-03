Thompson had a 42-yard kickoff return in Houston's 57-14 win over Tennessee in Week 4, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson entered as a return man after the Texans lost Tyler Ervin to a torn patellar tendon and set up Houston with a short field, enabling them to punch in a touchdown before halftime. The undrafted free agent out of the University of Florida, who was made active for the game ahead of 2016 third-round draft pick Braxton Miller, has return experience during his college days. He's an undersized wideout with great speed, who was lauded by head coach Bill O'Brien as a gunner on special teams.