Texans' Chris Thompson: Makes impact on special teams
Thompson had a 42-yard kickoff return in Houston's 57-14 win over Tennessee in Week 4, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Thompson entered as a return man after the Texans lost Tyler Ervin to a torn patellar tendon and set up Houston with a short field, enabling them to punch in a touchdown before halftime. The undrafted free agent out of the University of Florida, who was made active for the game ahead of 2016 third-round draft pick Braxton Miller, has return experience during his college days. He's an undersized wideout with great speed, who was lauded by head coach Bill O'Brien as a gunner on special teams.
More News
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...