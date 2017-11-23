Texans' Chris Thompson: Practices in full Thursday
Thompson (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Thompson suffered a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Cardinals and did not return, but after a full session Thursday he should be a full go this weekend. With DeAndre Hopkins (foot) and Will Fuller (ribs) limited in practice to start the week, Thompson could be called upon for more usage in the offense.
