Texans' Chris Thompson: Promoted from practice squad
The Texans promoted Thompson to their 53-man roster Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Thompson, an undrafted rookie, failed to make the Texans' final roster following training camp, but will get an opportunity to make an impression going forward. He figures to simply provide depth at wide receiver, while also helping out on special teams.
