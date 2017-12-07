Thompson (neck) practiced fully Thursday.

With Thompson's neck injury no longer a concern heading into Sunday's matchup with the 49ers, the 27-year-old could be called upon to serve as the team's No. 3 wide receiver in the event Braxton Miller doesn't clear the concussion protocol by the weekend. If Miller does suit up, Thompson would still move up a rung to fourth on the wideout depth chart after Bruce Ellington (hamstring) was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday.