Thompson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Thompson was a new addition to the injury report this week and was unable to practice Thursday and Friday. The 27-year-old's practice participation seems to have him trending towards not playing Sunday, which would leave Jordan Todman and Bruce Ellington to take over duties as kick and punt returners. Receiver Will Fuller (ribs) has already been ruled out, which would provide a window for more offensive opportunities should Thompson be able to play. If he can't suit up, DeAndre Hopkins, Bruce Ellington, and Braxton Miller would be the Texans only available receivers for Sunday's game.