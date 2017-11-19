Thompson (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Thompson enters Sunday's matchup after not practicing Thursday and Friday, but he'll have a solid opportunity to make an impact since Will Fuller (ribs) is inactive. The undrafted rookie has only hauled in one reception this season, yet his contributions on kick return have made him a valuable asset to Houston. However, even though he's slated for more offensive snaps Sunday, fantasy owners should question the reliability of a wideout that has to rely on QB Tom Savage.