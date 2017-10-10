Texans' Chris Thompson: Returning kickoffs
Thompson returned two kickoffs for 51 yards and caught his lone target for 19 yards in the Texans' 42-34 loss to the Chiefs in Week 5.
Thompson has become the main kick return specialist after Tyler Ervin (patellar tendon) went down in last week's game. He's also moved up to fourth on the wideout depth chart ahead of Braxton Miller, but will get more playing time on special teams than in the offense.
