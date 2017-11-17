Texans' Chris Thompson: Sidelined by knee
Thompson did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a knee injury.
Thompson's primary contribution has been on special teams as a kick returner, however, with both he and Will Fuller (rib) sidelined, the Texans are left thin at wideout entering Week 11 against the Cardinals. The health situation at wide receiver, the inferior play of quarterback Tom Savage, and head coach Bill O'Brien's comments about being more consistent in the run game suggest the Texans will lean on running backs Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman against the league's eighth-ranked defense against the run (97.7 ypg).
More News
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...