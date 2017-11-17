Thompson did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a knee injury.

Thompson's primary contribution has been on special teams as a kick returner, however, with both he and Will Fuller (rib) sidelined, the Texans are left thin at wideout entering Week 11 against the Cardinals. The health situation at wide receiver, the inferior play of quarterback Tom Savage, and head coach Bill O'Brien's comments about being more consistent in the run game suggest the Texans will lean on running backs Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman against the league's eighth-ranked defense against the run (97.7 ypg).