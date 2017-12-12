Thompson exclusively played special teams in Sunday's 26-16 loss to the 49ers.

Thompson was expected to have a role in the Texans' offense in some form with receivers Bruce Ellington (hamstring) on injured reserve and Braxton Miller (concussion) inactive, but DeAndrew White saw exclusive snaps as the team's No. 3 receiver Sunday. Thompson has only two receptions for 30 yards on the season and hasn't seen consistent targets, even in his most involved offensive games.