Texans' Christian Covington: Has surgery Wednesday
Covington will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair his torn biceps, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Covington tore his biceps during Sunday's loss to Seattle and was placed on injured reserve Monday. Under contract through the 2018 season, Covington will look to make it back in time for the start of offseason workouts.
