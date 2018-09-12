Texans' Christian Covington: Limited in practice Wednesday
Covington (thigh) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Covington is still nursing a thigh injury suffered during the Texan's season opening loss to the Patriots. If Covington is able to participate in practice fully by the end of the week, he'll have a chance to start against the Titans on Sunday.
