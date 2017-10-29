Texans' Christian Covington: Out with elbow injury
Covington is out for the remainder of Sunday's game with an elbow injury.
Covington recorded one tackle before exiting. His absence will hurt the Texans' depth along the defensive line. Kendall Langford is in line to receive additional snaps at defensive end.
