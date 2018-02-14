Covington (biceps) said Wednesday that he received full medical clearance for football activities, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Covington was shut down after for the season after tearing his biceps in a Week 8 loss to the Seahawks, finishing the 2017 campaign with 16 tackles (10 solo), one sack and one forced fumble across seven games (two starts). After having completed his rehab process following surgery to repair his biceps, Covington shouldn't face any limitations when the Texans' offseason program begins in the spring. Look for Covington to work in a rotational role along the defensive line in 2018, the final year of his rookie deal.