Covington had four tackles and 2.5 sacks in Monday's 34-17 win over the Titans.

Covington had his best game of the season by far and constantly beat his man in one-on-one matchups. He'll get a lot of those matchups while offenses scheme to stop J.J. Watt or Jadeveon Clowney, so it's surprising to learn these were his first sacks of the season.

