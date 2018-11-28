Texans' Christian Covington: Rises up in win
Covington had four tackles and 2.5 sacks in Monday's 34-17 win over the Titans.
Covington had his best game of the season by far and constantly beat his man in one-on-one matchups. He'll get a lot of those matchups while offenses scheme to stop J.J. Watt or Jadeveon Clowney, so it's surprising to learn these were his first sacks of the season.
More News
-
Texans' Christian Covington: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Texans' Christian Covington: Practices Wednesday•
-
Texans' Christian Covington: Won't play Sunday•
-
Texans' Christian Covington: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Christian Covington: Suffers thigh injury•
-
Texans' Christian Covington: Receives full medical clearance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
With injuries starting to pile up and the playoffs just around the corner, Fantasy players...