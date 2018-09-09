Texans' Christian Covington: Suffers thigh injury
Covington is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots due to a thigh injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Covington won the starting defensive end job. His absence will open the door for Angelo Blackson to enter the contest. If Covington remains out, expect an update on the severity of his injury after the game.
