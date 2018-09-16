Texans' Christian Covington: Won't play Sunday
Covington (thigh) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Titans.
Covington was limited in practice throughout the week after injuring his thigh last week against New England. With Covington out, look for Angelo Blackson to draw the spot start against a Titans offensive line that is missing their top three tackles.
