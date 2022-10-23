site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Christian Harris: Activated for Week 7
RotoWire Staff
Harris (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
Harris missed the first four games of the campaign and was designated to return to practice Oct. 5. The rookie out of Alabama will likely make his NFL debut Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
