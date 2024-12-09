Harris (calf) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harris has been sidelined with the injury since early October, but he'll now be able to return to practice. He'll have a 21-day window before he needs to be placed back on the active roster, but he could return as soon as Sunday against the Dolphins.
