Harris racked up nine tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants.
Making his fourth appearance for the Texans, Harris set a new career high in tackles while notching his first pass defensed. The rookie linebacker played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the Week 10 loss and should maintain a prominent role moving forward on a rebuilding Houston team.
