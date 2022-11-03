Harris (thigh) is active for Thursday's game against the Eagles.
Harris logged limited sessions on both Monday and Tuesday before upgrading as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but he's ultimately been cleared for game action Thursday night versus Philadelphia. Expect the 21-year-old to play a prominent role within Houston's linebacker corps in what should be a tough matchup for the rookie.
