Harris will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Panthers due to a calf injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Harris will miss a second preseason game while working through a calf injury. He's been ramping up his activity in practices, though he's been held out of team drills and limited to positional work. Harris' practice participation next week will play a factor in whether he suits up against the Lions on Saturday, Aug. 23.