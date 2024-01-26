Watch Now:

Harris recorded 101 tackles, seven for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble over 16 games in 2023.

After being a part-timer for the first half of the season, Harris earned more playing time over the second half and finished second on the club in tackles. He also had a pick-six in the postseason win over Cleveland. He still has two years remaining on his rookie deal and should return as a starter at outside linebacker.

More News