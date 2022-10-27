Harris will be the primary weakside linebacker after the Texans released Kamu Grugier-Hill on Wednesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harris, a 2022 third-round draft that missed the first five games of the season, made his NFL debut Week 7 and was given more snaps (38) than Grugier-Hill (18). Houston head coach Lovie Smith was pleased with the rookie's efforts in a loss to the Raiders and plans to give him more playing time going forward. "We found a way to start the process [Sunday]," Smith said Monday. "He didn't do anything [Sunday] that said we should give him less. To me, he did things that say we should give him more." With that development, the veteran Grugier-Hill requested his release, and the team granted it.