The Texans selected Harris in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 75th overall.

The former inside linebacker for Alabama will head to Houston to play for Lovie Smith. Harris, like most Crimson Tide products, was a highly touted recruit who developed into a force in the middle of their defense. He is a sure tackler who can get after the passer or disrupt in the backfield when needed, as evidenced by his 10.0 career sacks and 27 tackles for loss. Harris is small for an NFL inside linebacker at 6-foot, but he managed to boost his weight from the 226 pounds he clocked at the combine to 235 pounds for his pro day. Despite the smaller size, Harris can go sideline to sideline with his 4.44 speed in the 40. He can play anywhere in Houston's linebacking corps.