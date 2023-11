Harris recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 24-21 loss versus Jacksonville.

Harris played a season-high 66 defensive snaps in Week 12 and managed a double-digit tackle total for the first time since Week 4 versus the Steelers. It seems he may have overtaken Henry To'oTo'o as the Texans' second-most used linebacker behind Blake Cashman, and that would put him on the IDP radar for a Week 13 matchup versus the Broncos.