Harris (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Titans.
The starting outside linebacker played through the injury last week and then logged a trio of limited practices in the week leading up to this game. His inactive status is likely a precaution ahead of wild-card weekend with the Texans locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC. Neville Hewitt could see more snaps in his absence Sunday.
