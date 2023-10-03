Harris had 13 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Steelers.
It's the most tackles Harris has recorded in a game this season and his 51 defensive snaps was also the most he's played in a game this year. He's now up to 23 tackles in four games and ranks second to Henry To'oTo (27) on the team in that category.
