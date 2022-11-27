Harris has exited Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a shoulder injury.
Harris has played a significant role in the team's linebacker corps since debuting Week 7, after recovering from a hamstring injury that delayed his first NFL action. While Harris is out, Jake Hansen will likely see an increase in opportunity.
