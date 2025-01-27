Harris finished the 2024 regular season with 20 total tackles (13 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across three games.
Harris suffered a calf injury in July, failing to appear in a game until Week 15 as a result. The linebacker did compile an impressive 20 takedowns in the three regular-season games he appeared in and he'll look to return to form in 2025.
