Harris finished the 2024 regular season with 20 total tackles (13 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across three games.

Harris suffered a calf injury in July, failing to appear in a game until Week 15 as a result. The linebacker did compile an impressive 20 takedowns in the three regular-season games he appeared in and he'll look to return to form in 2025.

