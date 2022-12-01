Harris (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Harris was in pads Wednesday after missing the entire second half of Week 12's loss to Miami. It's a hopeful sign for his chances to play Sunday against Cleveland.
More News
-
Texans' Christian Harris: Out with shoulder injury•
-
Texans' Christian Harris: Leaves with injury•
-
Texans' Christian Harris: Career-high nine tackles in loss•
-
Texans' Christian Harris: Cleared for action Thursday•
-
Texans' Christian Harris: Questionable for TNF•
-
Texans' Christian Harris: Gaining larger role•