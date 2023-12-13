Harris registered 10 tackles (seven solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jets.
Harris had a solid outing Sunday as he managed to lead the team in tackles. The 22-year-old has now compiled double-digit tackles in three of the 12 games played this season, bringing his total on the season to 69 (43 solo).
