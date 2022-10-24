Harris recorded one tackle and played 38 snaps (68 percent) in Sunday's 38-20 loss to Las Vegas in Week 7.

Harris, a 2022 third-round pick out of Alabama, made his NFL debut Sunday but could not stop Raiders running back Josh Jacobs from rolling up 143 yards and three touchdowns. Houston's rush defense is allowing 5.2 yards per carry and 165 per game.

