Harris recorded one tackle and played 38 snaps (68 percent) in Sunday's 38-20 loss to Las Vegas in Week 7.
Harris, a 2022 third-round pick out of Alabama, made his NFL debut Sunday but could not stop Raiders running back Josh Jacobs from rolling up 143 yards and three touchdowns. Houston's rush defense is allowing 5.2 yards per carry and 165 per game.
More News
-
Texans' Christian Harris: Activated for Week 7•
-
Texans' Christian Harris: Designated for return to practice•
-
Texans' Christian Harris: To miss at least four games•
-
Texans' Christian Harris: Nearing return to field•
-
Texans' Christian Harris: Misses practice with injury•
-
Texans' Christian Harris: H-Town bound•