Harris recorded 14 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs.
Harris was one of four Houston defenders to log double-digit tackles, as the team struggled to get off the field against Kansas City's potent offense. This allowed the rookie linebacker to set career highs in tackles and defensive snaps (76). Harris has now totaled 55 tackles and two passes defended while playing every defensive snap in five of his nine games this season, and he'll likely serve an important role in slowing down start Titans running back Derrick Henry in Week 16.
