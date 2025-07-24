Texans' Christian Harris: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (calf) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Johnathan M. Alexander and Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harris is still dealing with the calf injury that forced him to miss 13 games last season. The 24-year-old will likely remained sidelined until he's fully healthy, and will serve as one of the team's top rotational pass rushers once he returns.
