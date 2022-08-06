Harris (undisclosed) didn't participate in Saturday's practice, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The details of Harris' injury haven't been specified, but it was significant enough to sideline the rookie during camp. The Alabama product was drafted in the third round by Houston, and will likely serve as a rotational piece behind linebacker Christian Kirksey. Harris is a tad undersized for his position as he stands 6-foot-1, but makes up for it with his speed as he ran a blazing 4.44 40-yard dash at the combine. Expect to hear more regarding Harris' injury status within the upcoming days.