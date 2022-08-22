Coach Lovie Smith said Monday that Harris (hamstring) is "a little bit closer" to returning to action, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The soft-tissue injury held Harris out for most of training camp, but he's apparently progressing well in his recovery at this point. The third-round rookie out of Alabama has a good shot at a significant role on a rebuilding Texans defense once he's ready to play again, and he has the speed to keep up with just about any running back or tight end he might be matched up against in 2022.