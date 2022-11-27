Harris has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a shoulder injury, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Harris now done for the rest of the afternoon, Jake Hansen is in line for an expanded linebacker role for the time being. The rookie logged two tackles before his departure, but his next chance to suit up now comes in Week 13 versus the Browns.
