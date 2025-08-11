Harris (calf) was a full participant at Monday's training camp practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Harris missed all but five of Houston's 20 games in 2024 due to a calf injury he suffered prior to the season, but it now seems like he may finally be fully recovered. When he's at full strength, he projects as a starter at linebacker next to Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o.