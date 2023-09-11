Harris recorded six tackles and a sack in Sunday's 25-9 loss at Baltimore.
Another encouraging sign for Harris is that he was on the field for a large chunk of Houston's defensive snaps in Week 1 (41). The Texans got a heavy dose of the run against the Ravens in Week 1 and should see more of the same when they welcome Indianapolis to H-town in Week 2.
