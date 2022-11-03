Harris (thigh) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Eagles.
Harris has shown improvement throughout the week in practice, as he was a limited participant Monday and Tuesday before being upgraded to a full participant Wednesday. Even so, he'll likely need to test his injury in pregame warmups before gaining clearance to play.
