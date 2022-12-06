Harris recorded six tackles (two solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 27-14 defeat versus the Browns.

Harris played every defensive snap against Cleveland after being forced out with a shoulder injury during Houston's Week 12 loss to Miami. After missing the first five games of the season on IR, the rookie outside linebacker has now recorded 22 tackles and two passes defended on 358 defensive snaps over seven contests. Harris should continue to play a prominent as the Texans travel to Dallas in Week 14.