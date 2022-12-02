Harris (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Harris was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he'll be able to suit up in Week 13 after practicing fully Friday. He's racked up 20 tackles (10 solo), a forced fumble and a pass defense over six games this year.
