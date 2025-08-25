Texans' Christian Harris: Suits up Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris recorded two tackles in Saturday's 26-7 preseason win over the Lions.
Harris has been sidelined sporadically this offseason by a calf injury that has lingered for the better part of the last calendar year. It's hard to trust his ability to stay on the field as a result, but he should rack up tackles as a key player in the middle of Houston's defense so long as he's healthy.
