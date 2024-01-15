Watch Now:

Harris recorded eight tackles (two for loss), one sack and a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown in Saturday's 45-14 wild-card playoff win over the Browns.

Harris' pick-six followed one by teammate Steven Nelson in the third quarter and essentially put this game to bed. Houston led 38-14 and cruised from there. The interception was Harris' first in 2023 and second of his career.

