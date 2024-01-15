Harris recorded eight tackles (two for loss), one sack and a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown in Saturday's 45-14 wild-card playoff win over the Browns.
Harris' pick-six followed one by teammate Steven Nelson in the third quarter and essentially put this game to bed. Houston led 38-14 and cruised from there. The interception was Harris' first in 2023 and second of his career.
More News
-
Texans' Christian Harris: Logs double-digit tackles•
-
Texans' Christian Harris: Houston's leading tackler vs. Jags•
-
Texans' Christian Harris: Will play Sunday•
-
Texans' Christian Harris: Gets questionable tag•
-
Texans' Christian Harris: Won't play Sunday at Atlanta•
-
Texans' Christian Harris: Leads team in tackles•