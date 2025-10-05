Texans' Christian Harris: Won't play against Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Harris worked in a rotational role at outside linebacker and contributed on special teams through the first four games of the regular season, but the 2022 third-rounder will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's game in Baltimore. Jake Hansen and E.J. Speed should see a slight increase in defensive snaps in Harris' absence.
