Harris (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Harris worked in a rotational role at outside linebacker and contributed on special teams through the first four games of the regular season, but the 2022 third-rounder will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's game in Baltimore. Jake Hansen and E.J. Speed should see a slight increase in defensive snaps in Harris' absence.

